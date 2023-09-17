FCTA to demolish attachments at Area 1 shopping complex

…as govt provides victims with alternative shops

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has concluded plans to demolish all attachments and illegal constructions at the popular Area 1 Shopping Complex.

According to the administration, this is to ensure that the shopping complex wears a befitting look as well as address the issue of wrong parkings, which hitherto made that place impassable to traffic would be removed and the whole environment cleaned up, restoring the complex to it’s old neat self.

This was made known by the Director, FCTA Development of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, after a meeting with traders and owners of shops in Abuja.

Galadima told the traders that the current people-friendly FCT Administration decided to meet with managers of the market so as to reach an understanding before carrying out the cleaning exercise.

Accordig to him, the congested nature of the market, its unhygienic and untidy conditions were not good for any emergency and health, “The way the market is very congested and unhygienic is not good for the safety and health of the traders and customers.

He insisted that all the kilishi/suya sellers would be located under one roof, parking spaces inside the market would be removed and that they should have one source of energy, instead of littering the market with generating sets, causing noise pollution.

“God forbud, but magine if there is any fire outbreak in this market, it will be disastrous, and rescue operations impossible.

“As a government, we do not have to wait for that to happen before we take action.

“Remember we were here last year to do some clean up, but this time, it is different. We are going to remove all the attachments, and create space inside the market for parking.

We are not happy with the traffic situation caused by activities of this market so we will sanitize it in line with the vision of the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration in sanitizing the Federal Capital Territory”, Galadima said.

He called for support of all stakeholders of the market, hinting that the Administration would make necessary arrangements to provide alternative shops for those who would be affected by the clean up.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Usman Utaru thanked the FCT Administration for thinking it wise to meeti and inform them of the plans to remove illegal structures in the market.

Usman pledged that they would assist with the authorities in sanitizing the market since it was also for their good.