FCTA to begin clampdown on land fee defaulters from 26 November

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that it will begin enforcement actions from 26 November against individuals and organisations owing ground rent, land-use change or conversion fees, as well as outstanding Right of Occupancy (R-of-O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) charges.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, warning that the clampdown would also cover property buyers who failed to register their interests, obtain the mandatory Minister’s Consent, or complete Deeds of Assignment.

Wike recalled that following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, the administration had granted a 14-day grace period earlier in the year for defaulters to settle their outstanding bills.

“The 14-day grace expired on June 9, over five months ago,” he said.

According to the statement, multiple notices published in national newspapers and online platforms had warned property owners about revised land-use clauses and penalties.

“The notices gave defaulters 30 days to pay violation fees of ₦5 million and other applicable charges for land-use change or conversion,” the statement read.

It added that a final 14-day grace period specifically for properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse will lapse on Monday, 24 November.

Wike said enforcement would begin on Wednesday, 26 November, “targeting all defaulters, including those who purchased properties without completing the required registration and consent procedures.”

The announcement comes amid growing controversy surrounding land administration in the FCT.

Civil society organisations have accused the minister of “suspicious revocation of land allocations,” particularly in prime green areas of Abuja — allegations the FCTA has repeatedly denied.