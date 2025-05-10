FCTA prioritizes water for satellite towns, allocates N140bn to Education

By Ukpono Ukpong

As part of a renewed commitment to infrastructure development in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is intensifying efforts to expand access to clean water across Abuja’s satellite towns.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this while addressing journalists during an inspection of ongoing projects in Abuja, reaffirming that the water supply initiative remains a top priority under President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

Wike explained that the satellite town water project, designed to benefit areas like Bwari, Karu, and Kubwa, aligns with the federal government’s agenda to ensure equitable access to essential services beyond the city center. He noted that the project is not only captured in the FCT’s statutory budget but also enjoys funding support in the national budget approved by the National Assembly.

“It will be recalled that after the visit to China with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, late last year, the Minister had signed MOUs with some Chinese companies to extend water supply to some Area Councils of the FCT.

He added that his recent investment-driven trip to China was to consolidate on the satellite town water project.

According to the FCT Minister, “You remember last year, when Mr. President visited China, we were fortunate to be part of that visit. And part of the agreement we signed was the provision of water to some of the satellite towns.

“And as I speak to you, Mr. President has also included the funding in the national budget, which has been passed. We have also included in our statutory budget which has been laid before the National Assembly. That is a critical project for Mr. President. Part of our inauguration this second year is the Abuja city water supply, which will be done along the airport road.

“But having done that, what about the satellite towns? Mr. President said we must also provide water within the satellite towns. So, we are starting with Bwari, Karu and parts of Kubwa. It is now with the Bureau of Public Procurement where the procurement is ongoing and the company that is doing it will be CGC, because they are the ones doing the Greater Abuja Water Supply. So, things are moving on well to the glory of God. All these is also because we have a strong support from Mr. President. So, be assured that things are going on well.”

Addressing concerns regarding health and education infrastructure, Barr. Wike said adequate provisions have been made in the budget for the provision of infrastructure in these sectors.

He explained that 85 percent of the FCT’s N1.7 trillion 2025 statutory budget, recently presented to the National Assembly by President Tinubu, is earmarked for the completion of ongoing projects, including those in the health and education sectors, adding that the education sector alone has capital projects worth no less than N140 billion.

According to the Minister, “When they say projects, it does not only mean road projects. So, education, health is part of the ongoing projects. Particularly in education, if you see the number of schools that are being renovated, I think the education sector has nothing less than N140 billion in terms of capital projects. So, they are ongoing projects. People should not think that ongoing projects is only road infrastructure. We have a lot of health facilities that we have started and we have to budget for them to be completed.”

Wike also reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to ensure that all ongoing projects are completed to benefit the residents of Abuja, adding that the intention was to complete existing projects, not to award new ones.

He said, “It’s not to go and award new projects. Complete the ones that are there, let it not be abandoned project. What I have seen in people is that they want to be the ones awarding new projects. But that is not our intention. Our intention is to continue with what we saw. Government is a continuum. It’s public funds, and we will complete it. We are not here to say we awarded this or that. That’s why we say renewed hope agenda. All those hopes that are lost, we will bring it back.”