FCTA orders installation of CCTV camera in all public buildings

By Ukpono Ukpong

As part of efforts to curb insecurity in the nation’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered managers of all public buildings within the city and the entire territory to install the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera to enhance national security.

Announcing the order yesterday in Abuja, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, said that henceforth mandatory use of CCTV would be included in the requirements for building approval in the nation’s capital.

The coordinator also revealed that officers of the council would be going round the city to enforce compliance with the decision.

He expressed optimism that the use of CCTV would help the security agencies tremendously in fighting crime and criminality in the territory.

“We have made announcement and we are making sure that we implement the decision to the later. Our major decision now is to make sure and we are going to inform everybody within the city and the entire territory to ensure that all public places have CCTV.

“There must be CCTV in all public premises in the Federal Capital Territory as from now and our officers will be going round to ensure the enforcement of this very important decision which is a of national security.

“When all areas are well cover we believe we are going to monitor whatever activities in the city and if there is any criminal that want to create havoc they are all going to be monitor by the cameras.

“And it will going to help tremendously the security agencies in fighting crime and criminality in the territory,” Shuaibu said.

Similarly, the coordinator emphasised the need for all public buildings to provide effective fire-fighting equipment in the territory.

“This one is there in the provision for the approval of building in Abuja. You must have it before you will be allow to build in Abuja,” he said.

Also, the FCTA’s Director, Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, said” we are all living witnesses to the issues of crime and criminality and as a responsible administration, we have to review our process and procedures.

“And one way that we could curtail the issue of criminality is using the provision of Urban and Regional Planning Law for the Department of Development Control, because this is part of global best practices.

“Part of our Development Control Guideline is that in your new submission, you must make provision for this facility (Close Circuit Television camera), so that nefarious activities could be detected, and where necessary action will be taken by relevant security agencies.”

Galadima explained that the affected public buildings include; offices, commercial buildings, hospitals, schools and anywhere that the general public gather and transact business.

“It could also be public places like motor parks, recreational parks, football fields and all public places, so CCTV cameras should be installed, so that activities of the men of the underworld could be monitored.

“However, we have given time limit, thereafter, we will start going round to monitor compliance level, as it is something that we can’t just start and expect result immediately.

“We have to engage, sensitise, and thereafter monitor compliance, which is what we are doing now.”

