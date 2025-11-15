FCTA directors apologise to Wike over confrontation with naval officers in Abuja

Directors at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have tendered an apology to Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), following a confrontation between him and military officers in Abuja.

On Tuesday, a video circulated online showing Wike in a heated exchange with A.M. Yerima, a naval officer, at a construction site in the Gaduwa district. The land in question, plot 1946, is linked to Awwal Gambo, a former chief of naval staff, who allegedly began building on the site despite an FCTA directive halting work over the absence of valid documentation.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Mukhtar Galadima, director of development control at the FCTA, narrated how Wike became drawn into the situation. Galadima said that on October 17, officials on routine monitoring discovered a construction site within the Southern Parkway corridor. When approval documents were requested, they were met with “stiff resistance” and “threats to shoot” from naval personnel.

He said the officers claimed their approvals were held by their lawyers and engineers, but the only document eventually produced was a 2007 letter of intent issued by the department of parks and recreation — not a formal development approval.

Galadima said FCTA staff returned to the site on Monday and again asked Yerima to produce valid approval documents, insisting that what the team had been shown was merely a letter of intent. During this encounter, a lawyer representing the former naval chief arrived and insisted they had approval to build.

“I explained that there is a clear difference between submission and approval, and it is illegal within the prohibitions of the FCT Act of 1976 and the Urban and Regional Planning Law of 1992 to commence development in the federal capital territory without approval,” he said.

He added that he eventually sent a distress call to Wike because of the presence of armed military officers, which led to the confrontation captured on video.

“And on getting there, that ugly incident happened, which I am really sorry to the honourable minister for,” he said.

“I want to sincerely apologise to the honourable minister for dragging him into this situation on that fateful Tuesday.”

Chijioke Nwankwoeze, director of lands administration, also clarified that the claimants were relying on an 18-year-old letter of intent that only permitted them to manage a park, not to construct on the land.

“I wish to make it clear that in the FCT, the only thing that gives you title to land is the statutory right of occupancy. Letter of intent is not a title,” Nwankwoeze said.

“Since he had not submitted a detailed technical proposal, no lease agreement was given to him. He did not develop and complete development on the site within one year, as he didn’t build anything by 2008.

“Beyond not having title, in Abuja, you cannot build anything without approval of the plans you submitted because the department of development control will look at your design proposal and certify and ascertain that what you propose to develop is in line with the dictates of the master plan.”

Nwankwoeze added that the ongoing construction on the site is illegal.