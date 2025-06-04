FCTA Director, Others Allegedly Face Land Fraud Arraignment June 23

An Abuja High Court sitting in Garki has fixed June 23, 2025, for the arraignment of the Director of Investigations and Prosecution at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Joseph Eriki, over his alleged involvement in a multi-million naira land fraud scandal.

The court session on Tuesday also saw the adjournment of plea hearings for several co-defendants implicated in the case. Among them are Boniface Agwu, Ikechukwu Kanu, Prince Isaac Omoluwa, Nwaimoneye Augustine Onyisi, Surajo Aliyu, and Ogbole Michael. The case also involves five corporate entities: Super Structure Limited, Bonatec Electrical Company Limited, Weatherfield Engineering Marine Services Limited, and Asher Information Services Limited.

The defendants are alleged to have conspired to illegally allocate and trade land parcels within the FCT, manipulating official records and defrauding unsuspecting buyers and the government.

Legal observers describe the case as one of the most high-profile corruption probes linked to FCTA land administration in recent years. Prosecutors say they are prepared with a robust body of evidence, while defense lawyers have requested more time to review case materials.

The court’s decision to consolidate charges and delay the formal arraignment until June 23 is expected to set the tone for a closely watched legal battle.