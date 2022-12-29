FCTA demolishes 3,197 illegal buildings, crushes 1,292 motorcycles in 2 weeks

BY UKPONO UKPONG

No fewer than 3,197 shanties and illegal structures have been demolished by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), within two weeks.

This according to officials of the Administration, in line with the directive of the FCT Minister to rid the city of any illegal structure that does not follow the masterplan of the territory.

Also, a total of 1,292 commercial motorcycles were crushed within the same period.

Addressing a joint press briefing on removal of illegal structures and all forms of criminality and criminal elements in the FCC, the Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Shehu Hadi Ahmad, disclosed that whereas, a total of 123 illegal structures were demolished at Katampe Extension and Guzape Districts, not less than 3,074 shanties were also brought down at Durumi I, II, III, Monkey Viilage, Dagba, the Illegal IDP Camp at Durumi District and under some bridges in the Federal Capital City.

Also, the total of 1,292 commercial motorcycles were arrested, impounded and crushed to the public glare in various Districts where their operations were banned in line with the Courts forfeiture order obtained.

Ahmad said the demolition exercise was to ensure the safety and security of the FCT residents and maintain high standard of living of the residents devoid of any threats.

He said the Task Team mobilised all necessary tools (human and material) and commenced the removal of such identified nuisances which culminated into the following successes recorded between 9th – 22nd December 2022

Speaking further, he noted that the FCTA had observed with great concerns the increase in illegal developments in some parts of the FCC, flagrant disrespect to the ban on the operation of Commercial Motorcycles and proliferation of shanties and illegal settlement in the guise of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He explained that most affected Districts with such illegal developments concerns are: Guzape, Katampe Extension and Lugbe Airport Road. Areas with shanties in the guise of IDPs includes Durumi, Wasa and Kuchi Goro.

“Areas with disturbing activities of Commercial Motorcycle operation includes and not limited to Airport Road, Durumi, Kubwa, Asokoro Extension and Guzape Districts.

“Such concerns no doubt exacerbate security challenges, affects the aesthetic of the city as well as contravenes the approved Master Plan of the City which invariably creat bottlenecks in the management of the City.”

The FCDA boss recalled that the FCTA Management, led by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello resolved to address such anomaly and restore the confidence of the FCT residents on the Administration, directed him to lead other stakeholder Departments and Agencies to ensure that such anomalies are squarely addressed.

The Executive Secretary FCDA’s led Task Team comprising of: Coordinator AMMC, Senior Special Assistant to Hon. Minister FCT on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Directors of Departments of Development Control, Security Services FCTA, Urban and Regional Planning, Lands Administration, AGIS, Survey and Mapping, Engineering Services FCDA.

Others include; Resettlement and Compensation, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Parks and Recreation and Chief Security Officers (Police and DSS) to FCT Minister, which duly identified all the concerned location and mapped out strategy for effective removal of such illegalities.

