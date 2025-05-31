FCTA debunks viral voice note on religious indoctrination in schools

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has firmly refuted a viral voice note circulating in Hausa, which falsely alleges that students in FCT schools are being indoctrinated into a particular religion against their will.

The Education Secretariat described the message as “misleading and malicious,” warning the public to disregard its claims entirely.

In a statement released by the Head of Information and Public Relations Unit of the FCTA Education Secretariat, Kabiru Musa, the Administration stated: “We wish to irrevocably and categorically state that the claims in the said audio are false, baseless, and deliberately misleading. Our investigations have revealed the following.”

According to the statement, the schools and areas mentioned in the voice note are not located within the FCT.

“The areas and school locations mentioned in the voice note are not in the Federal Capital Territory. They do not exist on any official map of the FCT. Findings clearly show that these locations are situated in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, a neighbouring state approximately 20 to 25 kilometres from Abuja City Centre.”

The schools listed in the voice note, GSS Mararaba, GSS Bakin Ado, GJSS Kurunduma, and Aunty Alice School, were confirmed by the Secretariat to be outside FCT jurisdiction.

It added that even the allegations made by a teacher in one of the mentioned schools do not apply to institutions under the control of the FCT Administration.

Reaffirming the secular nature of education in the capital territory, the Secretariat stressed: “FCT Schools are strictly secular institutions where Students of all faiths (Christians & Muslims) co-exist peacefully. The FCT Administration guarantees the freedom of worship and upholds the rights of every child to learn in an environment free from religious discrimination or compulsion.”

It further praised the professionalism of its teaching staff. “Our teachers and school administrators are highly trained professionals who operate strictly within the bounds of professional ethics and codes of conduct. They are dedicated to nurturing students into disciplined, responsible citizens without bias or prejudice,” the statement read.

The Secretariat also credited the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for prioritising education and driving infrastructural reforms in the sector.

“The ongoing massive renovation, reconstruction, and accelerated rehabilitation of Schools, coupled with the provision of infrastructure and ICT facilities across all six Area Councils, is a testament to this unwavering commitment,” it noted.

Highlighting its oversight efforts, the Secretariat stated: “The FCT Education Secretariat, under the watchful supervision of the Mandate Secretary for Education, Dr. Danlami Hayyo and his Management Team have continued to implement a robust monitoring and feedback mechanism to ensure that FCT schools remain centres of excellence, discipline, and inclusiveness.”

In a firm warning, the Secretariat said: “Let it be clearly stated that such divisive and harmful narratives aimed at destabilizing our Education System and creating religious tension will not be tolerated. The FCTA reserves the right to take legal and administrative action against individuals or groups propagating such falsehoods against its schools or territories.”

The FCTA concluded by urging members of the public, media, and stakeholders to “disregard the viral voice note in its entirety and to rely only on verified information from official FCTA sources.”