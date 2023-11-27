FCT Water Board Ag GM monitors revenue collection, customers smile

By our reporter

Acting General Manager (GM), Federal Capital Territory Water Board (FCTWB), Mr. Daniel Salka Audu, at the weekend moved round FCT monitoring revenue collection exercise at the Board’s outfield offices.

Some of the Board’s Area Offices he visited included Garki 1, Garki 2, Gudu, Kubwa 1 and Kubwa 2.

Mr. Audu also monitored the exercise at Jabi, Utako, Wuse and Wuye.

Customers were visibly excited to see the Acting GM coming around to see to revenue collection and some lauded him for making the payment and collection stress-free.

”With the pleasant disposition of this GM, I’ll henceforth not skip my payments,” a customer in Wuse, who identified himself as Mallam Inuwa Mohammed, gushed.

”He interacted with us easily. You could see the man has no airs about him. He asked us if we were experiencing any hitches so that he could resolve them on the spot. He told us that the administration of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike is about truly serving the people, making the people happy and fulfilled. We’re happy seeing him,” Mohammed added.

In Gudu, another customer, Mrs. Ngozi Echezona, said: ”I’ve never seen such charming government personality in terms of attitude to customers. He spoke to us in visibly sincere language. You can see that he cares. It’s possible through his attitude we can deduce that this is the mantra of the new FCT Administration led by the new Minister; but we’re watching.

”The way the GM spoke to us, I’ll prioritize the payment of my water rates in my family scale of preference.”

At Kubwa 2, yet another customer, Alhaji Talabi Taofeeq, said the presence of the GM on a weekend thrilled customers even as it caused a pleasant stir.

His words: ”I’ve been a customer of Water Board for decades and I can’t remember seeing any GM in my area at work on a weekend. I doubt if it ever happened here. I believe that this could be a better era for us, water consumers. Maybe, we’re in for a better deal now.”