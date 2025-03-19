FCT unveils two-year malaria elimination drive

…says Nigeria bears 27% global burden, FCT 5% prevalence

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Administration has launched a bold two-year drive to eliminate malaria amid startling statistics on Nigeria’s malaria burden.

At a flag-off ceremony in Abuja, officials of the FCTA unbundled and distributed malaria drugs and free test kits to communities.

Answering questions from journalists after the event, FCT Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, outlined the urgency of the initiative.

“Only one thing causes malaria, which is mosquito. If we can eliminate mosquitoes, we can eliminate malaria. However, the network of roads provided by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has provided access to communities during emergencies.

“Today, we have taken a decisive and deliberate action to fight malaria. Malaria remains a leading cause of death among children under five and women.

“Nigeria is responsible for 27 per cent of global malaria prevalence, the highest figure in the world. A survey carried out by the World Health Organisation, WHO in 2024, says 1.4 million people of the population of FCT suffer from malaria. The FCT is between 5 to 6 million population, making it 5 per cent of malaria prevalence.”

Dr. Fasawe credited FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for providing counterpart funding last year, which enabled participation in this year’s programme.

“We want to kick out malaria from the FCT and Nigeria as a whole.”

The initiative aims to completely eliminate malaria by supplying free test kits and offering free treatment with medicines.

A survey in 2024 revealed that 60 per cent of children presenting at FCT health facilities showed clear cases of malaria.

All public health facilities in the FCT have been provided with free health kits and drugs, and any facility found selling these supplies will be sanctioned.

Additionally, insecticide-treated nets have been distributed to pregnant women and nursing mothers to boost malaria prevention.

Dr. Fasawe reiterated that malaria is a preventable cause of death and that timely treatment will drastically reduce cases.

The programme is set for two years, with continuous procurement ensuring a steady supply of drugs throughout the year.

Acting Permanent Secretary Dr. Abubakar Ahmadi stated that the drive will improve healthcare access and reduce out-of-pocket expenses, urging practitioners to use the kits and drugs judiciously.

Meanwhile, Dr. Maureen Ugochuku of Famkris Healthcare Initiative emphasized that malaria remains Nigeria’s most pressing public health challenge due to its devastating economic toll, noting that the project is co-funded by the Islamic Development Bank.