FCT to commission many projects during Tinubu’s second anniversary

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced that many projects executed by the FCT Administration will be commissioned in May as part of activities marking the second anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike made this known yesterday during an inspection tour of the 30.4-kilometer A2-Pai and Pai-Gomani road projects in Kwali Area Council, where he expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.

“By May, there will be a lot of projects to be commissioned for the second anniversary of Mr. President. That is certain.” He said

The Minister equally, commended the contractors for their quality of work and reiterated the FCT Administration’s commitment to awarding contracts based on competence rather than sentiment.

“Let me commend the section where we are now, which is being done by Zeberced. This is A2 to Pai. I’m very much impressed with what I have seen. It shows capacity and means that they will deliver on time. This is what I have always said, that we will give out jobs to those who show capacity, not on sentiments.” Wike stated.

He also noted the progress on the Pai to Gomani section, where the contractor has completed approximately 12 kilometers of earthwork, and emphasized the need to finish this phase before the rainy season.

“From Pai to Gomani, the contractor has done earthwork of about 12 kilometres. I still believe that they are also within the time given. What is important now is to see that the earthwork is completed before the rains start,” he said.

Speaking further, the Minister highlighted the positive impact the project will have on agrarian communities in the area.

“These are agrarian communities,” he explained, adding, “You can imagine those who have their farms here and how happy they will be.”

Moreso, he commended the Chairman of the Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya, traditional rulers, and the youth for cooperating with the contractors and urged them to continue supporting the project for its successful completion.

“This is what it is supposed to be, to own the projects because it’s for their own interest,” Wike stated.