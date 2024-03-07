FCT to commence distribution of palliatives in Abuja councils

By Ukpono Ukpong

Distribution of food items and other palliatives in the six area councils of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) will commence next week.

The Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, gave this indication while addressing stakeholders following a presidential directive.

Mahmoud said the exercise will be handled by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

She called on all stakeholders, especially chairmen of area councils, to ensure that the palliatives are distributed seamlessly in line with presidential directives.

The Minister also directed the FCT Mandate Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat to look for a benefiting warehouse within 72 hours for the safe keep of the grains.

According to her; “Yesterday we received this letter from the Presidency through the National Emergency Management Agency and we all know that a few days back we were at Gwagwa where our warehouse was attacked by some youths in that area and all we have there carted away.

“However, God almighty has given us a solution through Mr. President. Everybody knows how His Excellency President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been going up and down to see how we can cushion the impact of the hardship in the country.

“They have been having meetings through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and finally we were able to get palliative items we can distribute for our people to tell them how Mr. President have his people at heart.

“So it was along this week that the Minister FCT, Barr. Nyesom Wike, was directed to hold an important meeting with stakeholders to constitute a committee that will handle the distribution in a transparent manner”.

“That is why I personally called people so that they would be at this meeting because of its importance”.

Speaking on the seamless distribution of the palliatives, the minister stated that the presidency has directed the constitution of a committee comprising chairmen of area councils, FCT Emergency Management Agency, traditional rulers, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Faith based organisations (JNI & CAN) and National Union of Local Government Employees.

Others include Nigeria Red Cross Society, Women Associations, Persons with Disability, Youth Associations, Principals of boarding schools, Civil Society Organisations and the Media.

Mahmoud, used the occasion to give the breakdown of the items to be distributed to include 4,680 bags of 50 kg of maize, 1,100 bags of 50 kg of millets, 13,920 bags of 50 kg sorghum and 960 bags of 25 kg of garri.

The Minister, however, hinted that 20 per cent of the grains will be given to faith-based organisations, while three per cent will go to all boarding schools, as directed by the presidency, warning that the items must be given to the vulnerable in the society.