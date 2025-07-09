FCT Teachers suspend strike, return to classrooms

By Ukpono Ukpong

Primary school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have suspended their prolonged strike and are set to return to the classrooms starting Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

This decision was announced in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting of the State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), FCT Wing, held in Abuja.

The strike, which began on March 24, 2025, had paralyzed primary school education across the six area councils of the FCT. However, following the intervention of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, July 3, the SWEC convened on Friday, July 4, to deliberate on the Minister’s offer and review the union’s position.

According to the communiqué signed by the FCT NUT State Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Shafas, the union expressed disappointment over what it described as the “insensitivity and lack of commitment” of primary education stakeholders in the FCT. Nonetheless, it commended the Minister’s timely intervention through a stakeholder meeting involving key figures such as the Chairmen of the House Committees on FCT and Area Councils, the FCT Head of Service, the FCT Permanent Secretary Treasury, and executives of the NUT.

The communiqué noted that the Minister clarified that the responsibility for paying primary school teachers’ salaries lies with the area councils. However, he acknowledged the inadequacy of their funding and therefore offered urgent relief measures.

These included the release of six months’ worth of the area councils’ 10% share of FCT’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), amounting to ₦16 billion, to help pay the new minimum wage for June and 60% of nine months’ arrears. Additionally, a special committee is to be constituted within two weeks to harmonize all outstanding arrears and outline a sustainable funding plan to clear the remaining backlog.

“Having deliberated exhaustively on the aforementioned offers, including the positive disposition of the Honourable Minister for the taking over the payment of the Primary School Teachers emoluments by the FCTA, the SWEC-In-Session resolved to suspend the strike action on the release of the ₦16 billion and its payment to the teachers’ accounts,” the communiqué stated.

The union confirmed that the new minimum wage along with five months’ arrears had been paid into teachers’ accounts as of Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

“The SWEC hereby suspends the ongoing strike action and appeals to all primary school teachers in FCT to, with effect from Wednesday, 9th July 2025, return to the classrooms and continue with their legitimate duties while the Union intensifies more efforts to ensure the settlement of the remaining entitlements,” it added.

The SWEC expressed profound gratitude to all teachers and union members for their solidarity, cooperation, and prayers throughout the strike. It also extended appreciation to royal fathers, civil society organizations, and other well-meaning individuals who supported the teachers’ cause.

Special acknowledgement was also given to the National Headquarters of the NUT, the national body of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and the FCT NLC Council for their guidance and unwavering support during the industrial action.