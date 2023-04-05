FCT shares N3bn to Area Councils, stakeholders as February allocation

By Ukpono Ukpong

The six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory FCT and other stakeholders have received the sum of N3,041,969,760.37 billion as share of statutory allocation for the month of February, 2023.

Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, the FCT Minister of State, who presided over the 176th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting, commended members for their attendance and contributions towards the upliftment of the area councils administration.

She, also used the occasion to task the chairmen of the councils to be prudent in the management of council funds.

However, a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicates that the sum of N723,451,651, 38 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils, while the sum of N2,318,518,108.99 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,041,969,760.37 billion.

Similarly, distributions to the six area councils shows that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N157,079,223.74 million, while Gwagwalada got N115,463,859.92 million and Kuje received N142,480,237.79 million.

READ ALSO: Leaked conversations: DSS now intelligence arm of APC.

Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council which received N102,295,291.64 million, Abaji got N102,288,808.21 million while Kwali received N103,844,230.08 million, bringing the total sum to N723,451,651.38 million disbursed to the six area councils.

On the other hand, distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,953,770,016.19 billion, 15 percent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57 million, One percent Training Fund gulped N30,419,697.60million, while 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63 million, bringing the total sum to N2,328,518,108.99 billion.