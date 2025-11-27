FCT NUJ Chair seeks united action to end gender, digital violence against women

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, has called for more decisive collective action to end gender-based violence against women and the girl-child, as the world marks the 2025 edition of the 16 Days of Activism Against ‘Gender-Based Violence.’

She also raised concerns about rising threat of digital violence against women and girls, urging stakeholders to treat online abuse with the same urgency as physical violence.

According to Comrade Ike, addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, this year’s campaign aligns with the UNiTE global theme: ‘End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.’

She said: “I stand firmly in support of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, as there is a need for all Men, Women, Boys and Girls to work together, with a view to ending gender-based violence.

“Running from November 25 to December 10, this theme focus calls for united action to eradicate both physical and digital violence, building safer communities and safe online spaces for all.

“During the recent NUJ FCT 2024 election period, I endured targeted gender-based harassment and intimidation attempts to silence my voice and undermine my candidacy through threats and derogatory attacks.

“This experience underscored how deeply ingrained and harmful gender-based violence can be, extending beyond physical harm to psychological, social, and digital oppression.

“It reinforced my resolve that no one should endure such abuse, and society must actively dismantle the structures that enable it, both offline and online.

“Violence against women and girls remains a profound violation of human rights and a barrier to sustainable development. It affects victims’ health, dignity, and freedom, which fractures the social fabric of communities.

“NUJ FCT urges everyone to reject and report abuse, challenge cultural norms perpetuating inequality, and be advocates for safe, respectful spaces in homes, workplaces, and online.”

She further stressed that the media plays a critical role in highlighting the realities of gender-based violence, amplifying survivors’ voices, and demanding justice.

“The NUJ FCT commits to responsible, inclusive reporting that fosters awareness and drives action. Together with partners and the community, we call for stronger legal frameworks, adequate support for survivors, effective policies against digital violence, and widespread education to prevent abuse.

“Let this campaign ignite renewed commitment to shift from words to meaningful change, ensuring our society is free from violence and safe for all.

“We pledge to champion this cause year-round, recognising that ending all forms of gender-based violence, including digital violence, requires a persistent and united effort. We call on everyone, men and women alike, to reject violence, speak out against abuse, and support victims. Together, let us move from awareness to action, building a society where dignity, respect, equality, and safety prevails,” she stated.