FCT Minister praises Tinubu for lifting emergency rule in Rivers

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for restoring democratic governance to Rivers State by lifting the emergency rule imposed on the State.

The Minister, who said the President has once again demonstrated his total commitment to peace and sustenance of democracy in the country, said his proactive action saved the State.

In a statement on Wednesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, the FCT Minister, said the President’s intervention has further restored the confidence of the people of Rivers State in his leadership.

He commended the people of the State for their belief in the President and continued support for him in his tireless efforts to return the country to the path of progress and development.

Wike called on all stakeholders in the state to work together harmoniously in the collective interest of the state and its people.

The Minister, who cautioned troublemakers, especially fifth columnists who are always seeking to benefit from crisis to stay away from the State, added that, “From Rivers State going forward, the only news that will emanate will be that of peace, progress and development.”