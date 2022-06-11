FCT minister bows to pressure, to inaugurate Area Council Chairmen Tuesday

By Ukpono Ukpong

The FCT Minister, Malam Mohammed Bello, has finally bowed to pressure from Abuja natives and has scheduled the swearing-in of the Chairmen and Counsellors elect for Tuesday, June 14.

Addressing the angry protesters who breached the security, gained access and hold the workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), hostage for several hours, the Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, said the Administration received the Certified True Copy of the new judgement of the FCT High Court delivered by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed at about 2 pm on Friday, June 10.

The Court had set aside its earlier judgement delivered on Friday, May 13, granting a one year extension of the outgoing Chairmen and Councilors of the 6 FCT Area Councils due to lack of jurisdiction, DailyTimes gathered.

“The judgement effectively clears the way for the swearing in of the newly elected Chairmen.

“We want to reiterate that as a law-abiding organization, the FCTA will equally obey this new judgement just as it had complied with the earlier judgement. The Chairmen shall accordingly be inaugurated at 10:00hrs prompt on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Further details will be provided in due course.

“Residents are once again reminded that the FCT is a creation of law and all actions of the FCT Administration are guided by the rule of law and this case will not be an exception.

READ ALSO: EFCC declares Christ Embassy Pastor Miebi Bribena.

“The FCTA extends its appreciation to all stakeholders for their patience and support in this regard and enjoins all residents of the Territory to remain calm and law abiding in their daily activities.” The Permanent Secretary said.

The angry indigenous youths earlier on Friday protested the continued delay of swearing in of elected Area Council Chairmen and Counsellors.

The protesters held workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), hostage for over four hours, over the Minister’s delay in obeying a court order to swear in the Chairmen and Councillors-elect in the six Area Councils.

The development followed an Abuja High Court judgement delivered on Thursday, by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed upturning its own judgement, which earlier stopped the inauguration of the Area Councils’ elected officials.

Recall that the FCT Area Councils election which held in February had produced new set of Chairmen and Councillors, but some people approached the court and obtained an order to stop the inauguration which was due since May 20th, claiming that the amended Electoral Act provides a four year tenure, instead of three years.

The angry demonstrators in their large numbers took over the Minister’s office premises, insisting that the administration must order the extant order of the court and immediately inauguration the Councils elected officials.

The face-off created confusion as workers could not go in or out of the premises.

While all the security agents looked helpless as the demonstrators in their numbers occupied all the gates leading to the secretariat, leaders of the demonstrators refused to speak to newsmen, as they vowed to occupy the Minister’s office until he swears in the Chairmen elect of the Six Area Council in line with FCT High court order.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...