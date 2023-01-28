FCT LP senatorial candidate’s camp in disarray over court ruling on Umeh

The Anambra State court ruling, which disqualified Chief Victor Umeh from contesting the 2023 senatorial election under the banner of the Labour Party, has thrown the camp of the LP Federal Capital Territory [FCT] Senatorial Candidate, Mrs. Ireti Kingibe in disarray as fear spread among loyal members that the candidate will likely suffer the same disqualification.

It was gathered that the LP candidate, Mrs. Ireti Kingibe has been running from pillar to post in order to generate support from serving high government officials and appointees of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] to forestall her disqualification.

A statement issued by the Coalition of Civil society Organization and Good Governance Director Muhammad Sani,advised the LP candidate to withdraw honourably from the race to save the party the embarrassment of another court ruling stating that the circumstances which prompted the Anambra court ruling also exists in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Recall that Chief Victor Umeh was disqualified for not properly resigning from the All Progressives Grand Alliance [APGA] before picking the Labour Party ticket to contest the senatorial election. He was also alleged to have picked the ticket without passing through the congress process and emerged as a candidate without a valid membership card of the Labour Party either at the local or national levels.

The federal high court Awka finished Chief Victor Umeh in its judgement sacking him as the candidate of the Labour party for Anambra central senatorial zone.

The court ordered;

That INEC should delete the name of Chief Victor Umeh as the candidate of Labour party in Anambra central senatorial zone from list of candidates for 2023 General Elections.

That INEC should not print any ballot paper with Labour party’s logo in Anambra central senatorial zone.

That Labour Party should no longer introduce Chief Victor Umeh as the candidate of the party for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone for February 25 general elections.

That Chief Victor Umeh should no longer organize or attend any campaigns as the candidate of the Labour party in Anambra central senatorial zone.

That Umeh should no longer parade himself as candidate of Labour Party for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone.

That Chief Victor Umeh is still a member of APGA and not a member of the Labour Party and cannot contest election on the platform of the party.

The court also stated that the list of Labour Party members who filled Umeh’s nomination form showed that they signed the form less than 30 days to the Labour Party primaries which violates the electoral act. The judgement is water tight and it tied Umeh from every corner

Umeh is completely out of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone. Appeal court will not deliver judgement before February 25.

It was gathered that the FCT LP candidate, Mrs. Ireti Kingibe also emerged as the senatorial flagbearer of the party under similar circumstances and may be disqualified from the election.

Meanwhile, the candidate’s campaigns around the six area councils has been suspended in some places or reduced to the barest minimal activities as the candidate restrategises for a way out of her current dilemma, which will likely dash her hopes of participating in the senatorial election scheduled to take place the same day as the presidential election in February.

Members of the campaign train which visited Kuje Area Council within the week were seen distributing fliers by the market side which outlined Mrs. Ireti’s agenda for good governance and it included promises for global standard education, agricultural and agro-processing ventures, better healthcare and sanitation services and the development of a transportation masterplan for the capital territory.

