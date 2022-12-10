FCT ‘ll be more secured under my administration – Atiku

…Harps on restructuring Nigeria

Tunde Opalana

As the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar berthed in Abuja on Saturday, the flag bearer promised a safer Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Condemning the incessant threat to security of lives and properties and the seat of power under the present All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Muhammadu Buhari, he said that PDP government under his watch will secure not only the seat of power but lives of citizenry.

Atiku , his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and other leaders of the party stormed the Eagle Square in a carnival like procession to address party supporters and loyalists in furtherance of the party’s candidate’s nationwide campaign ahead of the February 25 , 2023 presidential election.

He said “currently we have challenges. Can you imagine Abuja the federal capital not secured? We shall protect Abuja and secure it for your own safety. Of course you are aware of our five point agenda. We shall unify this country.

Atiku promised the FCT indigenes more and fair political representation in the affairs of the nation, stressing that under his administration, every part of this country will be given a sense of belonging.

“No part will be sidelined, no part will be marginalized. That is how to bring a sense a unity in a country like Nigeria,” he promised.

He said this, apparently in reaction to an earlier plea by the Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda that the FCT indigenes wants a second tier of government, even if it was a mayor of the FCT.

The presidential candidate said “all your entitlements under the current constitution, all the appointments that belong to Abuja will be given to Abuja. You know that we have done so before and we are going to do so again.

“If what you have demanded requires constitutional review, we assure you that we shall support that constitutional review so that your aspirations are protected and guaranteed in our new constitution.”

Atiku also reiterated his commitment to restructure the country, saying, “we shall give you all that you are demanding. I want to assure you that, and I want to promise you that.”

Chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel blasted the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for lack of continuity in governance and for destroying all the legacies left behind by PDP.

He said with the situation of things, only the PDP presidential candidate has what it takes to change the fortunes of the country.

“Atiku is the man that can speak to this economy and the economy will start jumping, the man that will speak to the economy of Nigeria and it will come back to life.

“Today even fuel, we don’t have fuel to come to this place, everything that PDP left have all vanished, Atiku is ready to tackle youth unemployment, tackle the restiveness in this country, people will have other things to do,” said Emmanuel.

He said the situation of things has deteriorated so bad that the only man that will reverse the decay is Atiku because he has the experience.

“Atiku is ready to recover the lost glory of the country, even in terms of National policies, international policies Nigeria is taking a back stage, but with Atiku as president we will be recognized again internationally, our policies will take us back to the right place.”

National chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu assured that Nigerians and foreigners living in the DCT will live a more secured life under the coming PDP government.

He also promised the indigenous people of the FCT of a fair deal under the PDP administration.

Ayu said “You know we wake up one day here in Abuja and we were threatened that the whole of Abuja is going to be attacked, insecurity is affecting everybody many of you all over the country you can’t travel to your home states because the roads are blocked by bandits, the railways are blocked by bandits, the airports are attacked by bandits.

“We can’t run a country controlled by bandits. Return this country to the PDP and see what we will do for you.

“Vote for our president candidate, Atiku Abubakar, because he knows what you are going through, every citizen of Abuja is suffering. Our suffering is rising with high cost of rice, a bag of rice is almost N50,000. most us you will not enjoy Christmas because of the APC, we are suffering from high cost of gas, a kilogram of gas we don’t know how much now?

“These people who came with lies to vote for them have created so much poverty that today Nigeria is the capital of poverty in the world. Nigeria is the most borrowed country in the world.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...