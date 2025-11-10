FCT-IRS: Staff welfare, salary increments, career progression our top priorities — Ango

The acting Executive Chairman, Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Michael Ango, has said that staff welfare, salary increments, and career progression remain central to his leadership agenda.

Ango affirmed this as employees of FCT-IRS honoured him at an event themed “A Night with Ango”, in Abuja.

The celebration, held over the weekend, recognised his visionary leadership and commitment to transforming the Service into a model revenue institution.

Organised by FCT-IRS staff, the event served as an evening of appreciation and goodwill, highlighting Ango’s focus on staff development, administrative transparency, and institutional growth.

Employees described him as a reform-minded leader whose policies have already begun improving welfare and operational efficiency across the Service.

In his remarks, Ango expressed gratitude to staff for the honour, noting he was pleasantly surprised by the turnout and the warm reception.

He emphasised that building an organisation that prioritises staff welfare, professional growth, and service excellence remains central to his tenure.

“I am very honoured and very appreciative of your efforts to appreciate me. When I first resumed, I made a commitment to ensure that staff welfare, particularly salary increments and career progression, remain at the top of our agenda. I want to assure you that, by the grace of God and with your support, we will achieve these goals,” he said.

The Acting Chairman highlighted key reforms underway within the Service, including plans to introduce a fully automated, merit-based promotion examination system, improvements to working conditions in all tax offices, and the procurement of staff buses to ease commuting challenges.

He stressed that institutional success is a collective effort, noting that the vision for the FCT-IRS goes beyond individual achievements.

“Leaders will come and go, employees will come and go, but the organisation will remain. What we are building today will stand the test of time so that our children and their children can find pride in working here one day,” Ango said.

Calling on staff to remain committed, united, and optimistic, he said the ongoing reforms will continue to enhance operational efficiency and productivity across the Service.

The evening featured goodwill messages, expressions of gratitude, and moments of camaraderie as employees lauded Ango’s humility, accessibility, and dedication to the progress of the organisation.

Staff described him as a hands-on leader whose focus on welfare, transparency, and career development has strengthened morale and inspired confidence across the Service.

Several employees highlighted that Ango’s policies and initiatives, including the merit-based promotions and improved working conditions, reflect a commitment to institutionalising fairness and long-term growth.

The Acting Chairman’s focus on automation, professional development, and staff welfare underscores a broader effort to modernise the FCT-IRS and position it as a benchmark for other revenue institutions nationwide.

The employees expressed optimism that Ango’s leadership would continue to drive meaningful reforms, improve staff welfare, and ensure sustainable growth, making the FCT-IRS a source of pride for all stakeholders.