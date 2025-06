FCT CP presents welfare package worth N37.3m to families of fallen officers

By Tom Okpe

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, CP Ajao S Adewale has presented welfare cheques, totaling ₦37,388,829.25 to families of thirty nine, 39, deceased Police officers who served under the FCT Command.

The presentation, held at the Command Headquarters in Abuja recently, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.The funds were disbursed under the Group Life Assurance, GLA, of the Nigeria Police Force Welfare Insurance Scheme, IGPFW, and Group Personal Accident, GPA, coverages.

Speaking during the event, CP Ajao reaffirmed the IGP’s commitment to Police welfare, noting that the gesture reflects the Force’s dedication to honouring sacrifices of its officers.

“These cheques represent more than financial support , they are a symbol of our respect, remembrance, and solidarity with the families of our fallen heroes,” Ajao said.

He further emphasized the IGP’s resolve to strengthen a compassionate and responsive welfare system that boosts morale across ranks.

The presentation was witnessed by senior officers of the Command, representatives of insurance partners, and families of the deceased officers.

“The CP added that the “FCT Police Command remains committed to supporting its personnel and ensuring that the sacrifices of fallen officers are never forgotten.”