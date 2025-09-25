FCT CJ discharges 35 inmates from Keffi Correctional centres

Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), discharged 35 inmates awaiting trial from the two custodial centres in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Baba-Yusuf discharged the inmates during a visit to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 35 inmates released, 33 were males, while three are females.

The chief judge said that the visit was aimed at ensuring that those who do not deserve to be behind bars can go free.

“There are a lot of people who shouldn’t be here in the first place.

”This visit is to ensure that people who have no business being here are not kept behind doors, not even for one day. That is what we have done.

“Today we have been able to set free 35 people who have no business being here and that is a huge boost,” he said.

He said the exercise will be a routine one to ensure that people are not allowed to suffer unnecessarily in custody when they shouldn’t be there.

“I have also given directive to the Director in charge of the magistrates to do oversight functions on some of these courts whenever their matters come to the courts so that we ensure that the proceedings of the courts runs smoothly,” he said.

He added that Magistrates handling cases in the FCT courts have also been chastised to improve on case management strategy so that trials of the cases run expeditiously and inmates are able to know their fate.

Also speaking, Miss Cynthia Onyeka, Programme Officer, Public and Private Development Center (PPDC) a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) appreciated the chief judge for taking time to visit the custodial centres.

”In Nigeria today, we have a high rate of anti trial detentions and this has led to overcrowded custodial centres.

“So this visit presents an opportunity for the chief judge to come to the custodial centres in an effort to decongest the system,” she said.

She explained that PPDC was in support of the exercise because it wants Nigeria’s justice system to be fair and transparent and for Nigerians to have access to justice including the vulnerable who cannot afford legal representation.

“Today, we were able to pay fines amounting to N1.5 Million to support the releases of some persons just to ensure that the numbers in the custodial centres is reduced,” she said.

Mrs Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, Chairperson of Federation Internationale De Aboragados translated as International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Abuja Branch also appreciated the Chief Judge for showing mercy to the released inmates.

She also also thanked Non-Governmental Organisations who also paid fines for the release of some of the inmates especially the female inmates who for one reason or the other cannot pay the fines and compensatory orders sanctioned by the courts to secure their release from the custodial centres.

In his remarks earlier, Mr Sumaila Bulus, Officer in Charge of Keffi Medium Security Custodial Centre thanked the FCT chief judge for the visit and the release of some inmates which according to him will help decongest the facility currently occupied by 667 inmates.

He then pleaded for logistical support, most especially in transporting inmates from the custodial centres to courts in the FCT.

He said that the two working vehicles available were not enough to transport the inmates. (NAN)