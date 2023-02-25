FCT APGA Senatorial candidate laments poor circulation of election material

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, says there is poor circulation of election materials to most polling units in Abuja.

Ezekwugo, describing the polls as hitch free, further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to, as a matter of urgency, address electoral impediments.

He advised voters across Nigeria to vote wise and steer clear activities that could cause violence.

He said: “I believe by the end of today, we will have victory for our party. The process is glitch free. But, I am a bit worried because I keep getting calls from Apo resettlement that up till now almost 11 o’clock there is no materials in Mabushi also there are no materials in Mpape and other places. So I’m worried and those areas are my strong strongholds where I intend to get most of my vote.

“It’s a very big challenge because it will mean some people will be disenfranchised, they will not be able to vote. Some will wait the whole day and then afterwards they will go. It’s really causing worries for me and for other political parties too but for me, particularly since I am running for Senate.”

Speaking on the functionality of the Biomodel Voters Accreditation, BVAs, he said: “The BVAs machine works excellently well. It didn’t take up to 2 minutes for me to go through the whole process and then voting took less than one minute.

He, therefore, called on INEC to fasten the process and ensure that no the right things are done.

