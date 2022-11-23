FCT APGA senatorial candidate donates wheelchairs, bags of rice to PWDs

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, senatorial candidate for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Dr Anthony Ezekwugo, weekend, donated about 50 wheelchairs and 750 bags of rice to People With Disabilities, PWDs, in Abuja.

The beneficiaries, who before the gifts had faced challenges moving from one place to the other, could not hide their joy, while others were overwhelmed with emotions.

Making the presentation at Angwan Guaragu also known as community for disabled people, in Karmajiji, Abuja, Dr. Ezekwugo said that aside from his political ambition, he has always felt compelled to provide free humanitarian assistance to those at the lower cadre in the society.

In his words: “You know I keep telling people, it is not somebody that is rich that helps people, It is somebody that has a good heart. A rich man with 100 million will find this hard to share one million out of 100 million. But, somebody that has a good heart of sharing, that has one million, will share 900,000 out of it. This is what I have been doing for the past two years— every month, I do outreach to the less privileged. Today I remembered the people of Karmajiji; the people with disabilities so that they will benefit a little bit for my largesse and the gift God has given me.

The ruling APC has weaponised POVERTY as a campaign tool “They have impoverished the masses so that they will share N2,000 or N5,000 during election for vote buying. A hungry man will do anything to eat and feed his family. We should empower them and teach them how to fish, instead of giving them fish.

“I believe in 2023, God willing when we be in the Senate, we should be able to do more, give these people scholarship, build more schools for them so that they can train their kids. If their Children are empowered, they can take care of their parents.

“. I so much believe in youth empowerment, empowering the youth and then human capital development by empowering them so that they can take care of their parents.” while giving back indirectly to the society.

Expressing gratitude over the kind gesture extended to the community by the APGA senatorial candidate, the secretary to the Chief of physically challenged people of FCT, Mohammed Dantani, said: “This day today the 20th of November 2022, is the day we cannot forget. It is the day that we received a senatorial aspirant from APGA in our community of physically challenged, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

“This man I want to call on the attention of the whole people of FCT that this man has shown signs that he is a man of God for not discriminating the physically challenged. It’s a wonderful initiative and our call to people residing in FCT to go and vote for Mr. Anthony because he has shown signs that he will do good.”

Similarly, the president, Indigenous People with Disabilities in the FCT, Yakubu Victor, while commending the APGA senatorial candidate called on PWDs across FCT to vote in his favour, adding “this is a kind of man we need to secure the hope of persons living with disability in the FCT.”

