FCT administration lauds NYSC managers on youth mentorship

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Alhaji Muhammad Musa Bello has commended the managers of NYSC Scheme for its laudable achievements and mentorship roles for Corps Members.

He also said the services rendered by the Corps Members deployed to the Capital Territory cannot be underestimated.

The Minister stated this today in Abuja in his address as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2022 NYSC Annual Management Conference, themed, “Repositioning the NYSC for improved Healthcare Delivery; Revenue Generation and Corps Employment for Self-Reiance”.

Alhaji Bello, whose address was read at the conference by the Secretary, Social Development Secretariat FCT, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir promised that the FCT administration would continue to partner the Scheme for the successful implementation of its lofty programmes.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare in his goodwill message said the National Youth Service Corps, being a foremost youth organization in the country, has made numerous accomplishments in the promotion of national unity and development, as well as mentoring and empowerment of youths for self rellance.

Dare, who was represented by the Director, Special Duties in the Ministry, Mr Abumere Akhindewor added that the youth of every nation constitute its strength, and, as NYSC deals with this most agile, innovative and highly mobile segment of the country’s population, it is important that the operations of the Scheme are responsive to societal dynamics.

“Successive Managers of the Scheme, therefore, deserve a big applause for initiating and sustaining this Conference, which

is a step in the right direction”, he said.

He urged the Conference participants to use the forum to share experiences and generate fresh ideas that would improve the operations of the Scheme.

He expressed confidence that the outcome of the Conference will further strengthen and position the NYSC for more positive contributions to the socio-economic development of the country.

The Minister promised that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development would continue to give necessary support to the Scheme for the successful discharge of its mandate, especially in sustaining the mentorship of members of the Service Corps for entrepreneurship development and self-reliance as it will contribute immensely to the success of the economic agenda of the present administration.

Dare also reaffirmed the commitment of the Ministry to the actualization of the proposed NYSC Trust Fund.

He said, “This is based on our firm belief that the Fund will enhance the operations of the Scheme, especially with regards to the training and empowerment of Corps Members for self-employment and wealth creation”.

He enjoined all stakeholders, including State and Local Governments to continue to support the Scheme, especially through the discharge of their statutory

obligations as spelt out in the NYSC Act.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim in his welcome address added that the Annual Management Conference is a forum where NYSC Top Management and other key officers make critical review of the Scheme’s operations with a view to evolving new policies and strategies for improved performance.

He said despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scheme has continued to operate effectively in line with the established safety protocols.

“We have been working closely with the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as well as Federal and State Ministries of Health for safe and efficient conduct of Orientation Courses and other aspects of our operations.

I am glad to mention that the Scheme has become a reference point for other organizations due to the measures we put in place in response to the pandemic” he said.

Ibrahim added that since its establishment in 1973, NYSC has continued to play vital roles in areas of national unity and integration, promotion of peaceful co-existence among people of different socio-cultural backgrounds, and free movement of labour among others.

Speaking further, he said the contributions of the Scheme to national development, especially in the areas of health, education, rural infrastructure, culture and tourism, sports, conduct of elections and job creation have attracted commendations from within and outside the country.

“The Scheme’s accomplishments are also being showcased through our in-house news magazine, print and electronic media and the newly established NYSC Museum/Archives”, Ibrahim said.

The Director-General added further that while the Scheme appreciates stakeholders’ roles in the achievements recorded so far, the Annual Management Conference seeks to consolidate them by generating new ideas for greater impact.

He said despite the aforementioned achievements, there is need for some critical stakeholders to be responsive to their statutory responsibilities to ameliorate the challenges facing the Scheme such as; dilapidated Orientation Camp facilities, inadequate Corps Lodges and lack of befitting office accommodation in some States.

“As we continue to call on the relevant stakeholders to help in addressing the foregoing challenges, I wish to also use this medium to appeal to the appropriate authorities and well-meaning Nigerians to support the establishment of the proposed NYSC Trust Fund.

Among other benefits, the Fund will make the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme of the Scheme more impactful through the provision of training facilities and start-up capital for Corps entrepreneurs. It will also assist in addressing our infrastructural needs for enhanced operational efficiency”, he added.

There was also a goodwill message from the NYSC National Governing Board Chairman, Ambassador Fati Bala Abubakar.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...