FCMLI to harness innovative resource mgnt, astute leadership competencies in Africa

By Ukpono Ukpong

The First Class Management and Leadership Institute (FCMLI), has initiated moves to collaborate with African countries in order to harness innovative resource management and astute leadership competencies at various levels of public/private partnerships, across countries of Africa.

FCMLI Africa Country Director, Nigeria, Mr. Byron Isi, dis losed this when he led a delegation from the institute on a courtesy visit to the Ambassador of Cote D’ Ivoire H.E. Kalilou Traore, in Abuja.

Isi said that FCMLI Africa was on a mission of interfacing with nations across Africa and regional organisations, such as ECOWAS to pursue a “collaborative effort in the area of harnessing innovative resource Management and astute Leadership competencies at various levels of public/private partnerships, across countries of Africa, using Nigeria as initial spring board of ECOWAS and the rest of Africa.”

He also revealed that First Class Management and Leadership Institute Ltd/Gte, otherwise known as FCMLI Africa, is truly a first class platform poised to carry out not only professional competencies but also trade promotions inclusive inter-agency networking and bi-lateral business consultancy.

The COO, Ms Julia Chigbue, in her own contribution, sought the support of the versatile Diplomat, Ambassador Traore in giving FCMLI Africa, a foot-hold to contribute meaningfully to the business relations of his country and ECOWAS as a whole, with such opportunity of private/public sector interface.

The Ambassador, in his opening remarks welcomed the visitors and informed FCMLI delegation that Cote D’ Ivoire is a rewarding business location for any investor in critical sectors of the economy not only as part of ECOWAS regional business Hub but Africa and beyond.

Ambassador Traore assured the delegation that any proposal received on mutual relations would be reviewed in its own merit and appropriate decision made, given the Embassy’s mission and budget architecture.

“Above all, the people of Cote D’Ivoire are peace loving and accommodating to genuine investors, professionals, and visitors, which has given the country a global conference destination.”

The delegation, used the opportunity of the visit to showcase the catalogue of the 2nd edition of six (6) books on Leadership under the stable of FCMLI Africa, while promising to make them available in good quantity to the Embassy and vast associates, soonest.

FCMLI Africa is also billed to meet with other African Ambassadors in it’s continental advocacy for management and leadership effectiveness in business and professional affairs to enhance global competitiveness.

READ ALSO: Loye congratulates President Tinubu, on assumption..

Furthermore, the Country Director FCMLI Africa assured their host of mutual professional exchanges on the continental programmes of the institute.

The FCMLI Africa Team used the meeting to brief the Embassy on the programmes of the institute which bothered on raising the standard of management and leadership projects across public and private sector operations whereby the COO, Ms Julia Chigbue reassured the Ambassador that mutual benefits would accrue to stakeholders if the lofty ideals of the institute thrives in partnerships across and beyond our borders.

The Business Counsellor of the Embassy, Abre Nantcho Martins was on hand to throw more lights on the dynamics of business environment of Cote D’ Ivore which made it an attractive destination of choice for business and leisure.

The Country Director, Mr. Isi revealed that on recent two visits to Abijan, it reminded one of the beauty of physical developments which contrasted with the perception of squalor promoted in most foreign media coverages. He enjoined the Ambassador to consider FCMLI as an economic and professional ally through strategic partnership.

The Ambassador, also reiterated the continued relevance of economic collaborations within the public and private sector organs in the space of the continental economy which ensures that greater enabling environments are put in place for thriving of private sector operations.

The visitors informed the Embassy of FCMLI Africa’s products and publications, while showcasing it’s catalogue of six (6) leadership books, which would be made available to the office and associates.

The institute also promotes creative works, including arts and other natural gifts as well as innovations of management and leadership in professional competencies.

According to Isi, the working visits will continue, in phases, with other Embassies and organisational stakeholders.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com