FCMLI Africa appoints Byron Isi, as Nigeria’s Country Director

First Class Management and Leadership Institute Ltd/Gte, FCMLI, has appointed Mr Byron Isi, as its Country Director, with effect from February 02, 2023.

This was revealed in a chat with the President of FIN United Kingdom, Dr. Alex Itkin, who assisted FCMLI in the search advisory.

This Correspondent learnt that the job entails initiating policies and building virtual operations that promote effective development of Africa’s best – in – class management and leadership vision.

Mr Isi, who recently retired from the services of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC, as Deputy Director, has worked in various Directorate capacities in the public service.

In the appointment letter to the new Country Director, the FCMLI requested the new helmsman to bring his influential international exposures, at the highest levels, to bear on his new role.

It would be recalled that Mr Isi, a multi-disciplinary scholar, and author of six leadership books, Leading Edge and Leaders’ Guide (Series 1-5 volumes) with first edition published in January 2019 has also represented Nigeria in different forums abroad.

He has since the appointment resumed full operations in Abuja.

