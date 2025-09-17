FCMB, Truecaller Partner to Boost Customer Trust, Digital Security

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has entered into a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the global trusted communication platform, to strengthen customer engagement and safeguard transactions against rising fraud and impersonation in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Under the arrangement, FCMB will deploy Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution and Branded Caller ID, ensuring that all calls from the bank display its verified name, logo, and brand details directly on customers’ mobile devices.

The move is expected to reduce phishing risks, prevent impersonation, and reinforce trust in sensitive interactions such as security alerts, transaction notifications, and service updates.

FCMB has also activated a Business Page on Truecaller, enabling customers to verify and connect with the bank directly within the app, further boosting discoverability and transparency.

Rotimi Famuwagun, Chief Information Officer at FCMB, said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to protecting customers in an increasingly digital economy.

“When customers see the verified FCMB name along with our brand identity on incoming calls, they can be assured of transparency, authenticity, and care behind every interaction,” he said.

Truecaller’s Global Head of GTM & Developer Products, Priyam Bose, described the collaboration as a new benchmark for secure communication in financial services, noting that the solution helps brands foster meaningful and trusted engagement at scale.

Industry analysts say the partnership highlights growing efforts by Nigerian banks to strengthen digital identity and mitigate fraud, a trend accelerated by increased mobile adoption and evolving cyber threats.