FCMB Flexxtern Season 6: 30 graduates get internship placements

By Joy Obakeye

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has again uplifted and provided 30 recent graduates, aged 18 to 30, with the opportunity to acquire work experience through its annual Flexxtern internship programme. Outstanding participants get retained as full-time employees at the end of their three-month internship period.

Initiated to provide unique opportunities for learning outside of academic settings, and expose young Nigerians to new tasks and career opportunities, #FCMBFlexxtern has boosted the careers of over 150 young people since its inception in 2016.

Like past Flexxterns, the 2022 participants will have the opportunity of a temporary job role that is related to their academic field of study or career interests with either FCMB or any of its partners, namely, MainOne, Insight Publicis, Olanihun Ajayi LP, Signal Alliance Technology Holding and Pulse. Others are X3m Marketing Ideas, TISV Digital, Nairametrics, Axon Analytics, Lumenave, DigiEngage, Nuts About Cakes, Wragby Business Solutions and Technologies Limited, ActivEdge Technologies and Borderless Trade Network.

Speaking during the induction and presentation of certificates to the 2022 Flexxtern participants in Lagos, Ms Felicia Obozuwa, Divisional Head, Corporate Services & Service Management, FCMB, restated the Bank’s commitment to championing and executing programmes that uplift and prepare youths for the future of their dreams.

“We are proud of our Flexxtern success stories and the incredible number of young people who have taken advantage of it to start up enviable careers with FCMB and our amazing partners. We are optimistic that the #FCMBFlexxtern, and others like it, will help build Nigeria’s pipeline of next-generation leaders,” Obozuwa disclosed.

Addressing the Flexxterns, Mr. Diran Olojo, Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the Bank, urged them to use the opportunity provided by the programme to launch their careers.

“FCMB and its partners have provided you with a strong platform to showcase yourselves to potential employers, giving you an automatic advantage over other candidates. So, we urge you to seize this opportunity to unleash your hidden potentials”.

In the same vein, the Divisional Head Personal Banking, FCMB, Mr Shamsideen Fashola, said:

“Flexxtern is a key element of Flexx, our youth platform. Flexx was built on the strategic pillars of Fun, Banking and the Future. The Future leg of it is Flexxtern, which helps young people to transition from school to the workplace.

In our own little way, we use the platform provided by Flexx to help young graduates to find their feet. We are excited that this project has been very impactful. Nearly all the beneficiaries of our Flexxtern programme have either remained with the organisations that took them or have moved on to achieve greater things for themselves. We look forward to doing more in the nearest future’’.

