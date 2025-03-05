FCMB earns commendation for supporting visually impaired community

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

A group, the Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) has commended First City Monument Bank (FCMB) for supporting the visually impaired community in Nigeria.

Through financial donations and essential supplies, FCMB has strengthened programmes at FNSB, Pacelli School for the Blind, Bethesda Home for the Blind, and Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, making a tangible difference in the lives of those it serves.

The chairman of the FNSB Executive Council, Arit Tunde-Imoyo, expressed profound gratitude for FCMB’s sustained partnership, saying, “FCMB has been more than a supporter; it has been a true partner. Its generosity has helped sustain our mission of empowering visually impaired individuals to lead independent lives.”

Divisional head of Corporate Affairs at FCMB, Diran Olojo reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to fostering inclusivity. “Everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, regardless of ability. Our increased support this year reflects our dedication to empowering the visually impaired community,” he stated.

Olojo also emphasised the need to challenge societal stereotypes about disabilities, noting that, “the visually impaired are just as capable of success as anyone else. The real barriers are not their limitations but the misconceptions and lack of support they face. At FCMB, we are committed to breaking these barriers by providing resources that enable them to pursue their ambitions and lead fulfilling lives.”

Executive secretary of the FNSB Vocational Training Centre, Oluwamayowa Oke, acknowledged FCMB’s consistency in supporting the centre and its students, saying, ‘FCMB’s generosity ensures the welfare of our students and enhances teaching and learning.’

An assistant teacher at Bethesda Home for the Blind, Hameed Kareem, also lauded FCMB for its commitment and offered prayers for the bank’s continued success.

FCMB’s dedication to the visually impaired community extends beyond donations. Since 2009, its Priceless Gift of Sight initiative, in partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, has provided free eye care services to over 400,000 Nigerians.