FCMB Capital Markets leads ₦11.85bn bond to boost clean energy drive

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

FCMB Capital Markets Ltd. successfully led the issuance of GLNG Funding SPV Plc’s ₦11.85 billion 10-Year Series 2 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond, which closed in February. This milestone underscores investor confidence in Nigeria’s clean energy transition.

The bond, issued by GLNG Funding SPV Plc and sponsored by Green Liquified Natural Gas (GLNG) as part of its capital-raising plans, is a key step in financing the construction of a mini-LNG plant with a liquefaction capacity of 200,000 standard cubic meters of gas per day. The facility will help bridge Nigeria’s power supply gap and offer industries a cleaner, cost-effective alternative to diesel.

The issuance was backed by InfraCredit, an AAA-rated infrastructure credit guarantee firm, and is expected to generate over 500 direct and 2,000 indirect jobs, supporting Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth.

“FCMB Capital Markets remains committed to financing projects that drive clean energy adoption and long-term economic impact,” said Ikechukwu Omeruah, Managing Director, FCMB Capital Markets Limited. “We appreciate the trust placed in us by GLNG and the invaluable role played by InfraCredit and investors in enabling the successful conclusion of this transaction.”

As gas adoption accelerates in Nigeria, a 2022 Clarke Energy report estimates that manufacturers could save up to 30% by switching to gas from the grid and as much as 80% compared to diesel.

FCMB Capital Markets, a part of FCMB Group, has been instrumental in raising over ₦3 trillion in debt and equity capital for leading corporate organizations in Nigeria over the past five years, reinforcing its position as a key player in the country’s capital markets.