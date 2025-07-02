FCM Nigeria clinches top honour as Nation’s Best Travel Management Firm

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

In a remarkable testament to innovation and excellence in an industry traditionally bound by convention, FCM Nigeria has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by securing the coveted title of Nigeria’s leading Travel Management Company at the World Travel Awards 2025.

This prestigious recognition, often hailed as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” represents a defining moment for both the company and Nigeria’s position on the global travel management stage.

The announcement was made during the Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where the continent’s most distinguished travel professionals, industry leaders, and hospitality pioneers gathered to celebrate excellence across the travel and tourism sector.

FCM Nigeria’s victory in this highly competitive category underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to redefining industry standards and challenging conventional approaches to travel management.

Since its inception, FCM Nigeria has deliberately chosen to forge an unconventional path in an industry known for its adherence to traditional methodologies.

This strategic approach has consistently set the company apart from its competitors, enabling it to anticipate market shifts, embrace emerging technologies, and deliver solutions that exceed client expectations across diverse sectors.

The World Travel Awards recognition serves as global validation of FCM Nigeria’s unique positioning within the travel management landscape.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards celebrates excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, with winners determined through a rigorous voting process involving travel industry professionals and consumers worldwide.

Receiving the award on behalf of the organisation, Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bankole Bernard, reflected on the significance of this achievement.

He said, “This award represents far more than recognition, it’s a powerful validation that our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric service resonates on a global scale.

Throughout our journey, we have consistently approached travel management through the lens of relevance, responsiveness, and continuous reinvention. This recognition reinforces our determination to continue pushing boundaries and setting new industry benchmarks.”

Managing Director of FCM Nigeria, Adejoju Olutimayin, attributed the company’s success to the exceptional dedication of its team and strategic partnerships that have enabled sustained growth and innovation.

“Our remarkable journey has been fundamentally shaped by our willingness to make bold decisions, forge authentic partnerships, and build a team culture where excellence is not just expected but actively cultivated every single day,” Olutimayin explained.

“We understand that recognition of this magnitude brings with it increased responsibility and heightened expectations. Rather than becoming complacent with this achievement, we view it as a launch to propel us towards even more ambitious goals. Our vision extends far beyond current successes. We‘re actively building toward a future where FCM Nigeria serves as the definitive standard for travel management excellence, not only in Nigeria, but across the African continent and beyond.”

FCM Nigeria is recognised for delivering customised travel solutions to organisations across various industries, with a growing presence in both local and international markets. The company’s ability to blend technology, expertise, and flexibility has positioned it as a leader in the evolving travel landscape.

This latest milestone adds to FCM Nigeria’s growing list of achievements and sets the tone for what’s next in growth with intention and impact.