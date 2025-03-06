FCCPC sues MultiChoice over DStv, GOtv price hike defiance

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has dragged MultiChoice Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, to court over the company’s decision to implement a price hike for DStv and GOtv subscriptions despite regulatory directives to halt the increase.

The lawsuit, filed at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, accuses MultiChoice of violating consumer protection laws, obstructing an ongoing regulatory investigation, and flouting directives issued under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

On 27 February, the FCCPC ordered MultiChoice to suspend its proposed price adjustment pending the conclusion of an inquiry into its compliance with consumer protection regulations. However, the pay-TV giant proceeded with the hike on 1 March, citing rising operational costs.

Under the revised pricing, DStv Premium subscribers now pay N44,500, while Compact+ and Compact packages cost N30,000 and N19,000, respectively. GOtv’s Supa Plus package also rose to N16,800.

The FCCPC’s legal action includes three key charges: obstructing a regulatory inquiry by enforcing the price hike against directives (Section 33(4)), impeding an ongoing investigation by ignoring instructions to suspend the increase (Section 110), and attempting to mislead the Commission by proceeding without formal objection (Section 159(2)), which is punishable under Section 159(4)(a) and (b) of the FCCPA 2018.

Describing MultiChoice’s actions as a deliberate move to undermine regulatory oversight and disrupt market fairness, the FCCPC warned that the company’s defiance could set a dangerous precedent that erodes consumer rights.

The commission also hinted at additional enforcement measures, including sanctions, to ensure compliance.

The FCCPC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Nigerian consumers from exploitative business practices and ensuring that dominant market players adhere to fair competition principles.