FBI to Release 2,500 Documents on President Tinubu from October

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will release approximately 2,500 documents relating to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, according to a court filing.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the documents are being released in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request filed by Aaron Greenspan, who runs PlainSite, a website that pushes anti-corruption and transparency in public service.

Greenspan filed the request in collaboration with journalist David Hundeyin.

The documents are expected to provide more information about Tinubu’s time in the United States, including when he entered the country, under what name he entered, and his activities while there. The documents are also expected to shed light on Tinubu’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking in the 1990s.

The documents are scheduled to be released in batches of 500 pages per month, beginning in October.

“FBI has identified a total of approximately 2500 pages potentially responsive to FOIA requests 1553430-00 and 1587544-000,” the U.S. body said in a status report docketed on September 11 at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C. “FBI plans a processing schedule of 500 pages per month, with an initial release anticipated by the end of October 2023,” The Gazette reports.

