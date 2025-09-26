FBI offers $10,000 reward for Nigerian man wanted over US bank fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 56-year-old Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian-born man accused of bank fraud in the United States.

Adediran is wanted for allegedly using stolen identities of US citizens to open fraudulent bank and charge accounts.

“In August of 2001, Adediran allegedly entered a bank in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to retrieve funds from a deposited fraudulent check,” the FBI said in a notice published on Wednesday.

The bureau said Adediran fled Illinois in December 2001, shortly before his trial was scheduled to begin on federal charges of bank fraud, identification document fraud, and credit card fraud.

“Olumide Adebiyi Adediran is wanted for violation of conditions of release,” the FBI stated.

“On January 2, 2002, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Adediran in the United States District Court, Central District of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois, after he was charged with violation of conditions of release.”

The agency urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the nearest FBI office or US embassy or consulate.