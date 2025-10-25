FATF Delists Nigeria, Lifting Global Restrictions and Strengthening Investor Confidence

Nigeria’s economy received a major credibility boost on Friday as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) officially removed the country from its grey list, restoring international confidence in cross-border financial transactions and unlocking new prospects for foreign investment.

The decision ends almost three years of enhanced monitoring after Nigeria was flagged for vulnerabilities in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework.

The removal signifies that Nigeria has now met FATF’s stringent compliance standards, placing its financial system back in a trusted standing with global institutions.

Analysts say the move will lower the cost of international payments, accelerate foreign direct investment inflows, and ease banking relationships with global lenders that had imposed higher risk premiums on Nigerian transactions.

The exit is also expected to boost remittances, which average about 20 billion dollars annually, by reducing compliance friction that slowed inflows and raised transaction charges for Nigerians abroad.

Finance Minister Wale Edun described the FATF decision as a decisive validation of the government’s economic and monetary reforms designed to restore confidence in Nigeria’s financial integrity.

He said the delisting “reinforces global trust in our institutions and signals to investors that Nigeria is a transparent, secure and increasingly competitive destination for capital.”

Market watchers believe the announcement will strengthen the Naira, support liquidity in the forex market, and enhance access to offshore financing for Nigerian corporates. Key sectors such as energy, technology and manufacturing, which rely heavily on foreign partnerships, are expected to benefit from heightened investor appetite following reduced compliance concerns.

Nigeria’s improvement follows sustained efforts by regulators, including the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, to close compliance gaps, strengthen enforcement and deepen cooperation with international agencies. The FATF validated Nigeria’s fifth progress report this year, marking the final step toward delisting.

Economists say the restored global rating comes at a critical time, giving fresh momentum to reforms aimed at stabilising the economy, boosting productivity and creating jobs. With the grey-listing hurdle removed, Nigeria now faces renewed pressure to maintain high compliance standards as it moves to attract stronger capital flows needed to power growth.