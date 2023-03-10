Fashion strengthens the foundation of Nigeria’s industrial framework- Seyivodi

To create unique styles that an individual wants to buy and wear, a fashion designer must possess a sturdy ability to think creatively.

Your ability to draw and illustrate digitally will also assist you to produce prototypes that will aid in the development of their concepts. It is advantageous for fashion designers to have good communication skills because they interact with many different people and business executives.

Seyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyivodi, devoured fashionable catalogues as a youth and frequently borrowed his friend’s wardrobe to put together various looks. He commenced making the outfits he finally wore personally while he was a senior in high school.

In an interview, Seyi argues that fashion has advantages since it strengthens the foundation of Nigeria’s industrial framework. He claims that while fashion can boost self-esteem and enable us to thrive, it can also have detrimental impacts on people’s psychological condition, with individuals, particularly especially vulnerable.

He emphasizes that although globalization has made it possible for individuals to buy apparel in a diverse range of patterns at reasonable prices, this expansion of options has value. Given how simple it is to modify your look today, many people may find it challenging to develop a solid feel of who they are and select however they want to portray themselves to the outside world.

“At its worst, this could lead to catastrophic existential problems in which youths never find a look that is authentic to them and are forced to pursue trends indefinitely dissatisfied and profoundly unmotivated,” he added.

