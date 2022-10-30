Fani-Kayode: Jandor must be Ill, mentally challenged, Lagos is Tinubu’s country

The Director of Strategic Communications and New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign, Femi Fani-Kayode, has attacked the governorship candidate of the Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor.

In a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, Fani-Kayode stated that Jandor must be seriously ill and mentally challenged to think he can defeat incumbent Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He warned that the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, may even come second ahead of Jandor in next year’s election.

According to the former Minister of Aviation, ‘Lagos is and will always be APC and Jagaban country,’ adding that the Lagos PDP is ‘dead like dodo.’

Fani-Kayode wrote: “If the strange young man with the equally strange name of “Jandor” honestly believes he has a hope in hell of defeating Babajide Sanwo-Olu in next year’s Governorship election in Lagos state then he must be seriously ill and/or mentally challenged.

“The massive level of infrastructural development that Sanwo-Olu has put in place over the last four years is simply mind-blowing.

“He has proved to be a true and worthy son of Jagaban and has done far more than most people know, think, or care to appreciate.

“Those that cannot see it are simply blind, and I advise them to go on a tour of the state. Lagos is now a big, pulsating, modern, thriving, prosperous, beautiful, orderly & functional city which can rival any major city in Europe or America and which beats any other in Africa.

“With a legacy like this, attempting to defeat Sanwo-Olu next year is an exercise in futility and a waste of time and money. Those that try it will surely lose their deposit.

“Besides which Lagos is Asiwaju’s base: one million Jandors, Bode George’s, and PDP’s cannot take it.

“I advise them both, together with their hapless and luckless party, the PDP, to stop looking for miracles in the sky, to lick their sorry wounds, and to retire from politics before they are thoroughly humiliated in the polls.

“The way I see it, even Labour may give them a hard time in Lagos as well and may drive them to third place. What a shame!

“I said it before, and I will say it again, the PDP in Lagos is as dead as a dodo! Lagos IS and will ALWAYS be APC and Jagaban country!”

