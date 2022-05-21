Family Raises Alarm Over Disappearance of Family Member.

Mr Olusegun Joseph Fayose aged 67 has been missing since Sunday May 15th and his family are worried and desperately trying to locate him.

According to his daughter Andrea Fayose, Mr Fayose who is dark in complexion and of a slim build was last seen at Citadel Hotel, Ikeja around 3:30pm where he was for a short stay.

His disappearance has put the entire family is disarray and they plead that anyone with any useful informations should please report to the nearest police station

