Family Peace Cooperative Society Unveiled In Abuja

Family Peace Cooperative Society, FPCS, has been launched.

On the occasion in Abuja, the President of FPCS, Amb. Segun Ogunyannwo said the move was to boost the welfare of Mediators nationwide.

Amb Ogunyannwo therefore advised Nigerians to develop the habit of saving culture for future financial well being.

Amb. Ogunyannwo who expressed concern over the financial recklessness of some salary earners also called on Nigerians to always be prudent in their endeavour.

The President of FCPS who said the benefits of cooperative society cannot be overemphasized stressed the need for both public and private workers to form cooperative society for mutual assistance and socio-economic benefits.

He stated that FCPS was set up after the lock down experience of COVID 19 that redefined the benefits of saving for tomorrow in day to day affairs of every Nigerians.

According to him, most challenges of housing encounter by some retired publc officers is due to their failure to key into the opportunities inherent in saving culture through cooperative society.

While calling for more enabling environment for cooperative societies to operate in the country, Amb. Ogunyannwo reiterated the commitment of FPCS towards contributing to human development through economic empowerment

In a remark, the Patron of FPCS, Amb. Demenongu Agev called for measures that would guard against fraudulent cooperative societies in the country.

Amb. Agev emphasized the need for cooperative societies to Invest in agriculture and housing towards enhancing food security and reduce housing deficit in the country.

Other speakers at the forum stressed the need for cooperative societies to always contribute their quota to national economic development.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...