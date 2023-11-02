Falana writes IGP over arrest, assault on NLC president Joe Ajaero

Renowned Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, has addressed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, in a statement over the assault and alleged arrest of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero.

Naija News reported earlier that there was outrage on Wednesday after Ajaero was attacked, brutalized and whisked away from the NLC’s rally in Owerri, Imo State.

Ajaero was subsequently hospitalized due to the beaten received during the event.

Reacting to the development, Falana, in a statement obtained by Naija News on Thursday morning, faulted the statement by the police on Ajaero’s arrest.

The police had denied arresting the NLC president during the union’s rally in Owerri, explaining that Ajaero was only whisked away when miscreants hijacked the NLC Trade Union rally.

However, Falana said the explanation given by the police was tainted with loopholes. The Human Rights Activist urged the police boss to immediately arrest and prosecute the officers involved in the assault on Ajaero.

In the statement he personally signed, Falana wondered why the police failed to arrest the miscreants that brutalised the NLC President in their presence.

He said: “The police version of the brutalisation of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajero is full of loopholes.

“Why did the police allow Comrade Ajero to be brutalised by the so-called miscreants? In other words, why did the police not protect him from the violent attack?

“So the police who witnessed the attack without making any arrest suddenly turned round to take the victim to the police clinic. The members of the public who decried the barbaric attack took pictures, which exposed the misleading version of the police.

“It is disturbing that the police justified the action of the so-called miscreants by saying that Comrade Ajero has disobeyed the order of a court. Why did the police not allow the court to purge Comrade Ajero of contempt of court?

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate and ensure that the police officers who brutalised the NLC President are prosecuted without any delay.”

