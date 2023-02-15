Failed propaganda: S’West Labour Party dismisses reports on collapse of structure to APC

By Tom Okpe

Labour Party, (LP) stakeholders in the South-West has dismissed report on the mass defection of party members in the region to the All Progressive Congress, (APC).

A report emerged earlier on Monday that the LP had collapsed its structure in the South-West into the ruling party, APC.

However, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, signed by Diran Onifade, spokesman of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC) said party leaders in the zone described the report as; “Fake News.”

The report, according to them, was initiated by “failed propagandists who can no longer cope with the wide acceptance of LP in the South-West.

The stakeholders noted that the people listed in the purported defection letter neither exists, nor represent the party.

The statement reads: “To set the records straight, the Labour Party structure in the South-West remains unshaken and fully prepared to deliver all Labour Party candidates at both the February 25th and March 11th, 2023 elections.

“The public should be informed that there is no such office as Labour Party, South-West Chairman, and neither has any of the Labour Party stakeholders across the South-West states ever contemplated working for the failed APC or any other political party.

“Every name mentioned therein, we disown as they do not exist as claimed or represent stakeholders in the South-West Structure of the Labour Party.

“All six (6) states in the South-West are for Labour Party, Labour Party in Oyo State for instance has enjoyed more popularity, love, and support from the masses enough to force the opposition to settle for cheap blackmails and propaganda to misinform massive supporters rooting for the Labour Party.

“Once again, we are sure to win massively in the South-West and no amount of propaganda or intimidation can stop us from winning the South-West.”

