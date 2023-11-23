FADOJOE RAISES ALARM OVER THE REVELATION OF N6 BILLION EXPENSES IN FIRST THREE MONTHS BY GOVERNOR ADELEKE OF OSUN STATE

The Osun State born former presidential aspirant under Labour Party, Comrade Faduri Oluwadare Joseph aka Fadojoe has raised alarm over the news making the round that some governors spent so much in their first three months, focusing specifically on Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State who he said spent N6 billion in the first three months.

In a video broadcast directed at Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, through his official YouTube channel he said, “this is the first time I will talk about Osun State issue since Governor Ademola Adeleke took over the mantle of leadership in my dear state. I’ve been talking about issues concerning the entire country, but at this juncture, it’s expedient for me to talk about the issues that affect Osun State, being my very state of origin after the release of the budget that we heard of what some governors spent in just three months, it’s ludacris and ridiculous to hear of how much our leaders are wasting in this country.

“Specifically for Osun State, as one of the states that is thriving in the South West zone of Nigeria. The state that the people are predominantly civil servants, traders and also prides in agricultural production; with resources in cocoa, gold and even crude oil that has not been well exploited in the state.

“It was shocking to hear that the state government led by Governor Ademola Adeleke had spent whooping N6 billion just in the first three months in office. And I began to wonder what the N6 billion was used for in three months, especially a country and specifically a state where people cannot even afford three square meal a day.

The national leader of Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative aka Rescue Movement For New Nigeria, Fadojoe added that Governor Adeleke spending N6 billion in six months means he spends N66.7 million daily. “The pertinent question begging for answer to Osun State people is, what is our governor using N66.7 million to do everyday? And if it continues this way it means he will spend N24 billion in one year and almost N100 billion in four years of his term”.

Observing that Osun is a state where there are so many roads that need to be constructed, where there is not even state of the art library and stadium, a state where there are schools in bad shape that need to be renovated and totally overhauled and that even some of those schools pupils sit on the floor as there are no chairs to sit on.

“In my opinion, a governor in Nigeria should not spend above N100 million in a month for meals and welfare, especially with the present situation of this country. And anything more than that, I will tag it high level of corruption.

“For instance, if my governor spends even N1 billion in three months instead of N6 billion, there would have been N5 billion left from this and that could have been enough to create jobs and get some youths employed or to construct many roads in Osun State that lead towns and villages together; to facilitate smoother movement for people like traders, for farmers to convey their farm products and other vehicular movements that would have positively impacted the economy of the state.

“Things cannot continue like this if our leaders truly want to serve our people.

“Considering the expenditure of Osun State with the revenue generated based on available record, the state is generating N43 billion and the expenditure is put at N42 billion. That means the state only generate to spend.

“My dear Governor Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, your slogan is ‘Imole De’ meaning, ‘light has come’, I plead with you that you give your best to serve the good people of Osun State. Let your administration truly bring the expected light to our people who sacrificed so much to get you elected and supported you so much all through the election petition tribunal up to the supreme court. Good governance is the best reward you can give our dear great people of Osun State.