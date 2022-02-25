FACT CHECK: Is Innoson Motors Buhari’s New Official Car?

By Philip Clement, Abuja

CLAIM: A Facebook User Sunday Wale Adeniran with a followership of over 4,500 people posted a picture of an Innocent Vehicle on Friday 18th February 2022 saying it is now the Official Vehicle of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is the new official vehicle of President Muhammad’s Buhari. It is made in Nigeria by Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing,”

VERDICT: FALSE

BACKGROUND: Innoson Motors being an indigenous manufacturer with it’s plant mainly situated in Nnewi Anambra said has enjoyed patronage from few agencies of government and some states of the Federation.

70 per cent of the car parts are produced locally, while the rest sourced from Japan, China and Germany.

However, the President has never used an indegenous vehicle as his official car including the cars in his entourage since assumption of Office in 2015.

Currently, President Muhammadu Buhari drives the Mercedes Maybach S650. The official just a version from the W222 but also a more luxurious and comfortable car.

Additionally, it is made by German car manufacturing brand, Mercedes Benz, is also customised to provide security and comfort for occupants.

The President’s Official Car always had the Nigerian flag well hoisted on it.

The car is manufactured to also blend in with other Benz cars in the escort fleet, so nobody knows if and when President Buhari is right inside.

The Standard features on the Mercedes-Maybach S650 of President Buhari

The vehicle has massage and heated front and rear seats. It also has enough room to accommodate 5 adults comfortably at any given time. The car has a miles per gallon rating of 25 mpg on the highway and 15 mpg in the city. As compared to what has been said of President Donald Trump’s Cadillac, which consumes a lot more fuel.

The Mercedes Benz S600 also revs at 5,000 per minute. With a great horsepower of 510 HP, the 5.5 liter 12 cylinder turbocharged engine is one of the best you’ll find in a recent Benz.

Other features you’ll find in the Nigerian president car is keyless entry, rear parking aid, rear view camera, navigation system, heated seats, Wi-Fi, and lots more.

In the same vein, Apart from the Mercedes Benz Maybach S650, the convoy of the president is surrounded by some Range Rovers, Toyota Land Cruiser and bikes. These cars are all part of the escort to ensure that the government officials inside and around the motorcade are all safe. Just like you would expect the main vehicle to be well secure and armoured, the follow-up cars are also well secure.

The Mercedes Maybach driven by President Buhari was unveiled in 2019 during his inauguration

According to Daily Nigerian, an Online Newspaper in Nigeria quoted an automobile Expert by saying the German Mercedes Benz car could cost up to N360 million.

“If the car is factory armoured, it could cost up to $1million (N360million) as it is not a base model. “Even if the treatment (installation of bullet-proof glasses/panels) is done in the aftermarket, the price for a customised version like that will be around $800,000,”

“In the aftermarket, the cost of installing bullet-proof for that type of vehicle is around N80m. These kind of vehicles are insanely expensive. Even the wheels alone can cost up to $30,000 each.” The Online Newspaper said while quoting the expert.

Also Findings by Daily Times has shown that so far, the only government official who has publicly declared to use Innoson Motors as his official vehicle is Prof. Charles Soludo who is expected to be sworn in on March 17 2022 as the governor of Anambra State.

CONCLUSION: In Conclusion, all findings by Daily Times has shown that President Buhari has not adopted Innoson Motors as his official car. The President still uses the Mercedes Maybach S650 which was unveiled during his inauguration at the Eagle Square in 2019. As such the claim by Mr. Adeniran is FALSE.

