FAAN launches cashless payment system at Lagos, Abuja airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the launch of ‘Operation Go Cashless’, a new contactless and cashless payment system introduced in collaboration with Paystack.

The initiative will be rolled out from September 29, 2025, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“Effective September 29, 2025, all payments at FAAN’s revenue points, including airport Access Gates, Car Parks, FAAN VIP and Protocol Lounges will go cashless which means we will be phasing out the collection of cash at these points,” FAAN said in a statement on Thursday.

“Travelers and airport users will now enjoy fast and seamless services by using a secure contactless payment option.”

The authority explained that the move responds to increasing demand for secure, modern, and transparent payment systems and is part of wider efforts to align Nigeria’s airports with global digital standards.

By reducing reliance on cash, FAAN said it hopes to enhance efficiency, improve revenue assurance, and deliver a better customer experience.

“To ease the transition, trained brand ambassadors have been deployed at access gates and around the terminals to guide users, assist with onboarding, provide demonstrations, and answer questions they may have,” the statement added.

This marks a key step in FAAN’s broader digitalisation drive.

In June 2025, Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN, revealed that the agency was pursuing a wider automation strategy to improve parking, toll payments, and lease agreements.

She noted that only 8% of FAAN’s revenue comes from non-aeronautical sources, a gap the agency hopes to close by diversifying income through digital services.

By working with fintech partners such as Paystack, FAAN aims to strengthen transparency and reduce cash-related inefficiencies.