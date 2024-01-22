FAAN felicitate with Keyamo, promises to ensure fulfillment of five point agenda

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has felicitated with Barr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development as he celebrates his 54th birthday on Sunday.

A statement by Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Managing Director, FAAN, congratulated the minister on adding another year to his age and for all his numerous achievements.

She commended Keyamo for continuing to demonstrate his renowned intelligence and dexterity, especially on supervising the highly technical aviation sector.

She assured that FAAN’s management would support the minister in achieving his developmental goals for the aviation industry in the country.

READ ALSO: Edo 2024: APC stalwart warns against imposition of..

She said: “Sir, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development is indeed fortunate to have someone with your brilliance, acuity and antecedent as a Minister.

“Your intelligence has continued to shine through and your leadership is constant as the North Star. On behalf of the FAAN family, all our partners and stakeholders, I wish you, Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, a very happy birthday.

“May your special day bring endless joy to you and your home. Thank you for all your support and guidance.”

Keyamo’s five-point agenda for the sector are ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations and continuous upward movement of Nigeria’s strong rating by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO); support for the growth and sustenance of local airline businesses; improvement of infrastructure in the aviation industry; development of human capacity within the sector and optimizing revenue generation for the Federal Government.