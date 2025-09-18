FAAN boss, Overland CEO disagree on airport insurance cover

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has declared that all airports across the country under the management have valid insurance cover.

Reacting to comments by chief executive officer of Overland Airways, Capt. Edward Boyo on airports insurance in the country at the 5th CHINET Aviacargo Conference at the 21st Akwaaba African Travel Market in Lagos on Tuesday, where said non-insurance of the airports has had a detrimental impact on domestic airline operations.

Kuku said derubberization and runway hygiene have been intact with available records to show.

“This was brought to my attention. Clarifying that all FGN airports managed by FAAN are insured with the insurance up to date. Derubberization and runway hygiene have been intact, and records are available,” She said.

Kuku explained that the Authority was working closely with relevant stakeholders to control incessant bird strikes.

She also mentioned that structural issues on some of the runways were being corrected gradually with complete overhauls and maintenance in some cases.

“The only area I would concur on is habitation and community issues that have impacted the wildlife/bird strikes, and we have been working closely with relevant stakeholders to control them.

“The historical runway issues based on structural/engineering issues on some of the runways along with those exceeding their lifespan are being corrected gradually with complete overhauls and maintenance,” she stated.

At the 5th CHINET AviaCargo Conference, there was a heated debate on the need to insure Nigerian airports.

Captain Edward Boyo, challenged regulators to enforce airport liability coverage.

He stressed that airports play direct roles in accidents and should not remain exempt.

Boyo emphasised on the removal of airport insurance previously covered in Part 18 regulations.

He warned that this omission was counterproductive. To him, it is important to insure Nigerian airports to address recurring safety failures.

“Mr. Regulator, you have to ensure that all airports in Nigeria take up insurance. A lot of jet aircraft are destroyed by airport inefficiencies and infrastructure. Many accidents that happen at airports are the direct responsibility of the airport.”

He added that while airlines, passengers, and luggage remain insured, airports, often government-owned, escape scrutiny. “Because airports are traditionally owned by governments, you find their power shielding them. We talk about airline insurance, passengers’ insurance, luggage insurance. What about the principal causative factor of airport accidents?”

Boyo listed recurring hazards: poor runway hygiene, weak de-rubberization, and inadequate wildlife control. These lapses, he argued, directly compromise safety and expose airlines to risks. His conclusion was clear: the best way to fix the imbalance is to insure Nigerian airports.