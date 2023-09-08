FAAN begins gradual shut down of MMIA old terminal for overhaul

BY Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Following the directive by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Mr Festus Keyamo to the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to all airlines from the old terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to the new terminal, FAAN, Thursday commenced the relocation

FAAN has redirected processing of passengers through the New International Terminal, effective immediately.

The expedited relocation to the New International Terminal at MMIA was deemed necessary due to the unfortunate fire incident that occurred at the International Terminal 1 Wednesday.

Mr. Keyamo during his maiden visit to Lagos airport had directed the FAAN to relocate airlines to the New International Terminal for the shutdown of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal 1 by 1st October, 2023 with a view to improving passenger experience and for total overhaul of the terminal.

A statement by the Director of Public Affairs, Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua reads “We intend to make this movement as seamless as possible but appeal to all travelers to please be at the airport early enough to complete their check-in formalities on time in order not to miss their flight”.

