FAAN beefs security as 381 cadets officers graduate

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

381 Cadet Officers of the Aviation Security of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have held their graduation ceremony at the Digital Bridge Institute, Kano.

Speaking at the passing out parade over the weekend, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said the graduation is “a noble feat in our resolve to further strengthen our position in the combat against global terrorism bearing in mind the emerging challenges confronting the aviation industry in Nigeria and globally”

Sirika noted that training in the aviation industry was sine qua non in the actualization of a safe and secure aviation industry adding that intensive training was a prerequisite to becoming an Aviation Security Officer as stipulated in Annex 17 ICAO’s Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

“This training that you have received is expected to commit you to the level of dedication that is expected in ensuring that the nation of Nigeria will not only be proud but also reap the benefits of this well-organized training,” Sirika told the graduating officers.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu said “the crucial role of training in critically reshaping and repositioning the human mind and enabling the skills capacity of personnel towards the attainment of organizational goals can never really be underestimated”

Yadudu said a time of national security challenges, finding expression in myriad problems and threats such as terrorism, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping among others, the Aviation security STP 123 Training programme could not have come at a better time.

According to the FAAN boss, the STP 123 programme by its design and practical administration of the AVSEC Trainees, will expose them to modern and time-tested ways of managing and drastically reducing National threats at airports and beyond.

He added that the training has no doubt enhanced their counter-terrorism skills, conflict management skills, effective communication, information security and effective synergy with sister security agencies in ensuring a safe and secure environment which is one of the Aviation Security Principles.”

