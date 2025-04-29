FAAN backs NCAA’s aviation security efforts

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

For stepping up security across the aviation sector, the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, has applauded the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for convening a high-level symposium focused on the pivotal role of aviation security in ensuring safer skies.

Speaking during her goodwill message at the event themed “Fundamentality of Aviation Security in Achieving the Safe-Skies Goal”, Mrs Kuku described the gathering as both timely and necessary in today’s dynamic security landscape.

Addressing an audience comprising regulatory authorities, aviation professionals, airline operators, and security experts, Mrs Kuku commended the leadership of the NCAA, under the stewardship of Director General Captain Chris Najomo, for what she termed a “crucial initiative” that promotes collective engagement and strategic dialogue in the aviation sector.

“This symposium could not have come at a better time,” she remarked. “Our gathering here will go a long way in promoting security consciousness, fostering collaboration, and enhancing aviation security governance across Nigeria in alignment with ICAO standards, particularly Annexe 17. The significance of this cannot be overstated.”

Emphasising the increasing complexity of aviation threats amidst rapid technological advancement, Mrs Kuku highlighted the need for unwavering and adaptive security frameworks.

“Our commitment to reinforcing aviation security must be steadfast. Through dialogues like this, where expertise, experience, and innovation intersect, we can collectively share strategies that ensure safety without compromising operational efficiency.”

She expressed optimism that the symposium would provide a platform for exchanging best practices and developing innovative approaches to bolster airport security nationwide. “I am confident that our collective expertise will shape the future of aviation security in Nigeria,” she said.

Recognising the roles of diverse stakeholders, she stated, “We acknowledge the invaluable contributions of regulatory bodies, airline operators, security agencies, and other critical players in upholding the highest standards of security in our aviation ecosystem.”

The FAAN MD concluded by reaffirming her agency’s commitment to supporting collaborative efforts that safeguard passengers, crew, and the public. “I commend the Director General of the NCAA for his foresight in convening this event. May the outcomes of this symposium lead us ever closer to achieving truly safe skies.”

The symposium is part of the initiatives and strategic planning toward deepening the implementation of aviation security measures across Nigerian airports.